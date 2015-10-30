Why India's Goa wants British tourists back

Video

The tourism season is beginning again in Goa - the Indian state that once attracted almost 200,000 British holidaymakers each year with winter sun and cheap beer.

But these numbers have slumped and businesses are trying to tempt Brits back, not least because the collapse of the rouble has meant fewer Russian visitors to the region.

So will marketing campaigns and India's simpler visa procedures work? Sameer Hashmi finds out more for India Business Report.