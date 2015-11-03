'AirBnB law': San Francisco residents vote on short-term rent limits

Video

The accommodation website AirBnB has shaken up the global travel industry, but in its home town of San Francisco it has a fight on its hands.

Residents are due to vote on Tuesday on a proposal to limit short-term rentals on apartments and homes to just 75 days per year, with hosting websites responsible for removing listings which breach the rules.

Over the past five years, the average rent in San Francisco has risen by more than 75%, with sites like AirBNB being blamed by some for pushing up prices.

Dave Lee reports.