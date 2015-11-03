Standard Chartered cuts 15,000 jobs and raises $5.1bn

Video

Banking group Standard Chartered is to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide and raise $5.1bn (£3.3bn) from a rights issue.

The restructuring was announced as the bank reported a "disappointing" third-quarter pre-tax loss of $139m for the three months to September.

That compared with a profit of $1.5bn for the same period last year.

Shares in Standard Chartered fell by more than 6% as London's stock markets begun trading.

