Video

Japan Post made the world's biggest stock market debut this year.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance units started trading in Tokyo after an initial public offering (IPO) topped $11.5bn (£7.4bn).

It is the biggest debut since Alibaba's $25bn IPO last year.

The government is selling just over a tenth of its stake in Japan Post, as Mariko Oi reports.

