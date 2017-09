Video

India's family-owned businesses account for almost two-thirds of the country's economy and employ about half of its workforce.

But very few are run by women, as male heirs usually inherit the business.

Among the few woman bucking that tradition is an industrialist from Southern India: Rajshree Pathy who runs Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals and a string of other businesses.

Shilpa Kannan went to meet her.