South China Sea fish stocks threatened
Territorial disputes in the South China Sea will hamper efforts to coordinate urgent action among Asian governments on overfishing, according to a study by the University of British Columbia.
If no action is taken, fish stocks will decline by between 9% and 59% over the next 30 years, depending on the species, it warned.
The study recommended dramatic reduction in all fishing activity, as Juliana Liu reports from Hong Kong.
05 Nov 2015
