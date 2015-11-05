South China Sea fish stocks threatened

Video

Territorial disputes in the South China Sea will hamper efforts to coordinate urgent action among Asian governments on overfishing, according to a study by the University of British Columbia.

If no action is taken, fish stocks will decline by between 9% and 59% over the next 30 years, depending on the species, it warned.

The study recommended dramatic reduction in all fishing activity, as Juliana Liu reports from Hong Kong.

Watch more reports on Asia Business Report's website