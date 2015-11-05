Video
Interest rates rise ruled out for foreseeable future
The Bank of England says inflation will stay low for longer than previously thought, and has signalled that interest rates are unlikely to rise until the end of next year.
Rates have been held at a record low for the past six years. The governor of the Bank, Mark Carney, said the outlook for global growth had weakened since the summer.
The BBC's economics editor Robert Peston looks at the implications of the governor's statement.
