Jo Malone
Jo Malone says childhood dyslexia helped her to smell

A childhood spent working for a florist and as a magician's assistant helped Jo Malone to overcome the odds, and launch a multi-million pound business.

The entrepreneur sold her first company to the global cosmetics brand Estee Lauder and carried on working for them until a battle with breast cancer made her want to take a step back.

She is back in the world of business and has been explaining how struggling with dyslexia made her develop other skills that proved vital in her chosen career.

