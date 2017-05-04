Time to hand in your paper £5 notes
Old-style paper five pound notes cease to be legal tender at the end of Friday 5 May.
After this date you'll only be able to spend the new polymer fivers.
But how many of us knew this? The BBC's Simon Gompertz quizzed traders at a London market about whether they were aware of this week's cut-off point.
If you miss the deadline, don't worry. If your bank, building society or Post Office is not willing to change your old notes, you can change them with the Bank of England in London by post or in person.
-
04 May
- From the section Business