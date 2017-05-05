Video
CEO: What I learnt from bees
James Reed, CEO of recruitment company Reed Group, explains how bees have taught him about business.
James Reed is the CEO of recruitment company Reed Group. But he's also an avid beekeeper. He explains to #CEOSecrets how watching bees at work has given him vital insights into running a business.
