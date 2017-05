Video

Ashok Vaswani, chief executive of Barclays UK, on alleged Tory pledge to cut migration

"Accessing the best talent in the world" will allow the UK to stay ahead as a key player in the global financial services sector, CEO of Barclays UK, Ashok Vaswani told Today.

The Conservatives will once again promise to cut net migration to the "tens of thousands" in their election manifesto, the BBC understands.