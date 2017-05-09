'Bad work is bad for the economy'

Video

Matthew Taylor, head of the government's review into zero-hours contracts, tells the BBC that workers should be "engaged" by employers and feel more in control of how they work.

He says it is "unacceptable" that so many people in work are classed as being below the official poverty line.

"Bad work is clearly bad for our health and well-being, it leads to people dropping out of work," Mr Taylor says.

"Bad work is bad for productivity, so it's bad for our economy."