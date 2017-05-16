Video
General election 2017: 'We're living on less money now'
Ahead of the election, Wake Up To Money is going around the country joining people on their way to and from work for Commuter Conversations.
Sean Farrington hopped on a train in Liverpool for a trip under the Mersey.
He hears about the squeeze on spending, which commuters said should be a major issue in the general election on 8 June.
New figures out on Wednesday show inflation has risen to 2.7%, raising concerns that prices are increasing faster than wages.
-
16 May
- From the section Business