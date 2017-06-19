Lasering avocados
Supermarkets trial new lasering technique to reduce packaging

50 years ago, sticking a tiny label on a piece of fruit seemed like the greatest innovation – how easy to track and price the items. But gram by gram the paper waste adds up, which is why Marks and Spencer and several other European supermarkets are trialling a different kind of branding – literally branding a less-than-skin-deep logo onto the fruit or veg with the help of a laser.

