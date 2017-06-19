Lasering avocados

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Supermarkets trial new lasering technique to reduce packaging
50 years ago, sticking a tiny label on a piece of fruit seemed like the greatest innovation – how easy to track and price the items. But gram by gram the paper waste adds up, which is why Marks and Spencer and several other European supermarkets are trialling a different kind of branding – literally branding a less-than-skin-deep logo onto the fruit or veg with the help of a laser.
-
19 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-40327895/supermarkets-trial-new-lasering-technique-to-reduce-packagingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window