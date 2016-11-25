Car parker, Ivory Coast: 'I'm the boss of this street'

Video

If you live in an African city you will be familiar with car parkers or guards - men who suddenly appear when you park your car. They will watch it for you and guide you out when you leave... for a small fee.

Also guarding their patches closely, they are a noticeable part of the informal economy on the continent and sometimes earn well above the average wage.

The BBC's Africa Business Report took to the streets of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to meet some of them.