Indian campaigners protest over sanitary pad and tampon tax

Campaigners in India are going to court against a tax on menstrual hygiene products. Sanitary pads and tampons are taxed at 12% even though many other feminine cosmetic products have been made tax-free.

Few women use the products in India, and campaigners say the government should do more to improve that, rather than make the products more expensive by taxing them.

