Shaving disrupter: 'Create space in your day'
Shaving boss: 'Create space in your day'

The razor industry has been shaken up by the emergence in recent years of a series of start-ups selling online shaving subscriptions.

Companies, including Dollar Shave Club and Harry's, send razors and products like shaving foam and gel to your home on a regular basis. Harry's co-founder Andy Kurtz-Mayfield spoke to CEOSecrets about a tip he has for making the most of his working day.

