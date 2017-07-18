Was money a preoccupation for Jane Austen?

Video

Events are being held around the country to mark the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen.

The Bank of England has unveiled a new £10 note featuring a picture of the author, and a limited supply of a new £2 coin honouring Austen has been put into circulation by the Royal Mint.

Claire Tomalin, an Austen biographer, told the World at One the author would have been "gobsmacked" by the news.

She said: "[Money] is certainly something she thought about."