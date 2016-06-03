Video
IMF: 'Brexit will be a negative to economy'
The International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for economic growth in Britain this year.
In its latest assessment of the world economic outlook, the IMF predicts growth in the UK will be 1.7% compared with the 2% it had previously suggested.
The IMF's chief economist, Maurice Obstfeld, told the Today programme the organisation was sticking to its forecast that Brexit would be "a mild negative" to the British economy.
-
24 Jul 2017
- From the section Business