RBS has returned to profit in the first-half of the year, despite a big one-off charge due to a US legal case.

It made a profit of £939m in the first six months of the year, a big turnaround from the £2bn loss in the same period of 2016.

Chief executive Ross McEwan told the Today programme RBS "will have a small operation in Amsterdam" if Brexit means the UK "separates from Europe".