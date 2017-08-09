From City trader to Craft beer brewer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Craft beer brewer aiming to be top of the hops

Jaega Wise used her chemical engineering background to start her own microbrewery in East London.

Despite the pub industry struggling in recent years, from the increases in business rates and people drinking less, the craft beer sector is booming.

Jaega runs Wild Card Brewery with three friends, and has turned her hobby into a business exporting to Russia.

Film produced by Joanna Hall and Tracey Langford.