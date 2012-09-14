'We're going to run out of money in the afternoon'
Regulators must remain "very very" vigilant about the risks to the economy, former chancellor Lord Darling has said - 10 years on from the start of the financial crisis.

He said a rising level of consumer debt in the economy was a growing concern.

Lord Darling was speaking on the Today programme on the 10th anniversary of the 2007 crash, which led to the government spending billions of pounds rescuing major banks.

