Should parents pay to bank baby's cord blood?

India has huge potential for public stem cell banking, because of its genetic diversity, and because it’s set to have the highest number of babies being born for the next 40 years.

But out of the 25 million babies born each year less than 0.1% of their stem cells get banked.

In the future, it is expected that these cells – which are our master cells - will be used to treat a host of genetic disorders and to help rebuild damaged tissue.

However with the benefits still unclear is it worth the money? Suranjana Tewari went to a hospital in Malad, a suburb of Mumbai, to find out.

