Energy price hikes hit Zambian poultry farmers

Zambia's state-run power company, Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (Zesco), is hiking prices by 75%.

A 50% rise has already happened, and in September a further 25% increase is planned.

The government's argument is that it will make the sector attractive for investment and create up to a million jobs. But it is also having a devastating effect on certain parts of the economy - in particular, poultry farmers.

From the capital Lusaka, the BBC's Kennedy Gondwe reports for Africa Business Report.