Snapchat design makes it 'harder for radicalists'
The Vice President of Content at Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, has said the messaging apps design makes it "much harder for radicalists to emerge and create a large following" than other platforms.
Nick Bell told Radio 4's World at One "we take both terrorism and hate speech very seriously".
When asked about safeguards in place for dealing with user content, Mr Bell said "putting journalists into the fold is very very important".
29 Aug 2017
