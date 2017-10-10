OBR cuts UK productivity forecasts

Video
UK productivity growth to remain sluggish, says OBR
Economic productivity in the UK will see only weak growth in the next five years, according to the government's economic watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). A review of its own past forecasting says productivity has grown by just 0.2% a year for the past five years, much less than expected. This trend will improve only slightly which could dent the government's finances, the watchdog warns.
10 Oct 2017
