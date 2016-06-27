Video
How credit cards came to dominate our wallets
When you make a purchase with a credit card, how does the business owner trust you'll pay them back?
Find out how the idea of a credit card came about. From invention for "the professional man" to wallet staple for many - has it become too easy to spend money that we might not necessarily have?
The credit card was voted the 51st "thing" by listeners of the series 50 Things That Made the Modern Economy from BBC World Service.
-
28 Oct 2017
- From the section Business