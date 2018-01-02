How 'molecular scissors' can cut our DNA

Video

In 2012 a form of gene editing was discovered with great fanfare, it is called CRISPR Cas9. Put simply, it uses "molecular scissors" to alter a very specific strand of DNA - either cutting it out, replacing it or tweaking it.

The BBC met one of the companies working to get the science from the lab to the clinic.

Producer: Adrienne Murray; Camera: Ian Cartwright; Picture editor: Sara Hegarty

