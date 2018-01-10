Video

Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe says that although food prices are rising, he is hopeful that the worst is now over.

"We've seen food price inflation as a result of the devaluation of the pound," he said.

"We've done our best as a business to mitigate that but we can't get away from the fact that food prices are going up.

"I think we're probably over the hump - the top of the peak - and we should see food price inflation gradually decrease over the next six to nine months."