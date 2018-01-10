Video
Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe hopes food prices will fall
Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe says that although food prices are rising, he is hopeful that the worst is now over.
"We've seen food price inflation as a result of the devaluation of the pound," he said.
"We've done our best as a business to mitigate that but we can't get away from the fact that food prices are going up.
"I think we're probably over the hump - the top of the peak - and we should see food price inflation gradually decrease over the next six to nine months."
