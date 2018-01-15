'Don't try to be tougher than the boys'

'You can run a football club and still wear a dress'
Carolyn Radford went from the world of fashion to be chief executive of League Two football club, Mansfield Town. six years ago It was making deep annual losses and her mission was to stem them.
To fit in with the sport's male-dominated world, she says she first tried to be "tougher than the boys". But she found she got better results with a more feminine management style.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
