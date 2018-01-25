JP Morgan boss in UK jobs warning

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
JP Morgan boss says bank could cut 4,000 UK jobs
The head of JP Morgan investment bank, Jamie Dimon, says it could cut 4,000 UK jobs if financial rules diverge after Brexit.
-
25 Jan 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window