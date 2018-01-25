Goldman boss on Brexit point of no return

Media player
Goldman Sachs boss on the Brexit point of no return
The chief executive of Goldman Sachs says that at some point the US bank's contingency plans cannot be reversed.
Lloyd Blankfein was speaking to the BBC's business editor Simon Jack at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
25 Jan 2018
- From the section Business
These are external links and will open in a new window