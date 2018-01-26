Plastic pollution: 'We have to try and provide solutions'
Designer Stella McCartney and Dame Ellen MacArthur talk to BBC Business Editor Simon Jack at Davos about the war against plastic - and role of the fashion industry in combating pollution and waste.

