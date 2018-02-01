Is this the way to beat the rush hour?

Video

As our cities become larger and more congested, designers are working on autonomous "sky taxis" to beat the traffic jams.

But will the public trust them?

Could these aircraft really become an integral part of our urban public transport systems?

Producer: Philippa Goodrich; Video editor: Sara Hegarty; Camera: Hans Schauerte