Million dollar idea: Cat's eyes

How cat's eyes became a million dollar idea.
You will have seen thousands of them out on the roads. They're cat's eyes -- or reflecting road studs. They were invented in the 1930s by Englishman Percy Shaw when he was driving home from the pub. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.
02 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
