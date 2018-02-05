Bandung aims to be Indonesia's tech hub

Why Bandung could be Indonesia's Silicon Valley
In Indonesia, the mayor of Bandung is driving a grand vision for his city. His aim of turning it into a tech capital has led to heavy investments in technology and creative industries. Some pet projects include building a Star-Trek inspired command centre and free public wi-fi across the city.
Bandung is now home to Indonesia's biggest tech university and it is estimated to be Twitter's sixth largest user base, globally.
Reporter Rebecca Henschke; Camera Haryo Wirawan; Producer: Pamela Parker
05 Feb 2018
