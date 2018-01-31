Media player
The problem with 'fast fashion'
The rise of 'fast fashion' has created an unexpected situation. As clothing quality has declined, the $4bn used clothing trade has dried up.
So where will all our unwanted garments go? The BBC's Kim Gittleson takes a look at the future of used clothing.
31 Jan 2018
From the section Business
