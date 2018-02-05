Could passenger planes go all-electric?
Electric dreams: The race to develop battery-powered planes

The pressure to cut emissions, noise and cost is encouraging aircraft companies to design planes with electric engines.

But the challenge is to develop commercially viable electric aircraft, capable of taking lots of passengers.

