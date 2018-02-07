Media player
The Japanese firm making posh polyester
It is a long way from Japan to the great fashion houses of Europe, but they all beat a path to Japanese textile firm Daiichi Orimono.
Its luxury polyester and nylon fabrics are used by everyone from Louis Vuitton and Gucci to Prada.
07 Feb 2018
