Why are share prices falling?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why are stock markets falling?
Share prices have been plunging across the world in recent days. That's despite fine economic conditions in the world's major economies. So what is behind the stock market falls?
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
06 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window