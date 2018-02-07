Tesco in £4bn equal pay claim

Media player
Tesco faces £4bn equal pay claim from women staff
One hundred female staff are taking Tesco to court, claiming they are being paid less than men doing comparable jobs. They stand to gain about £4bn in back pay. It's the UK's largest-ever equal pay claim.
07 Feb 2018
From the section Business
