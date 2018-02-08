Carney: Rates to move higher 'earlier'

Media player
Bank of England says interest rate moves will be 'somewhat earlier'
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said that interest rate rises will be raised 'somewhat earlier' than previously thought.
He was speaking after the latest meeting of interest rate policy makers, who decided to keep UK interest rates on hold at 0.5%.
08 Feb 2018
