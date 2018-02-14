Media player
The family-run bread firm that sells around the world
You can't say that US bakery business Kontos Foods doesn't lack ambition.
The family-run New Jersey company exports its flatbreads around the world, even successfully selling them in the Middle East.
Video journalist: Zoe Thomas
14 Feb 2018
