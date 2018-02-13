Video

Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser has told the Today programme his company "took time" to make the decision to prepare the programme for UK holidaymakers returning to Tunisia.

The company flew out UK holidaymakers on Tuesday for the first time since the June 2015 beach attack in Sousse, where 38 people were killed - 30 of them Britons.

