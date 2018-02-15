Life in the 'golden cage'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Life in the 'golden cage'

As the wife of a highly skilled immigrant Neha Mahajan is one of the Indian women who is not allowed to work in the US.

Indian and Chinese immigrants can face a decades long wait for US green card. During that time spouses of these high-skilled visa holders aren’t allowed to work.

And the Trump administration is considering revoking the work permits for 100,000 people, mostly women, granted permission to work during the Obama administration.

Go to next video: 'The world is laughing at us' says Trump