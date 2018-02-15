Life in the 'golden cage'
As the wife of a highly skilled immigrant Neha Mahajan is one of the Indian women who is not allowed to work in the US.
Indian and Chinese immigrants can face a decades long wait for US green card. During that time spouses of these high-skilled visa holders aren’t allowed to work.
And the Trump administration is considering revoking the work permits for 100,000 people, mostly women, granted permission to work during the Obama administration.
