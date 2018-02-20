Video

Betting firm William Hill has been hit with a £6.2m penalty package for breaching anti-money-laundering and social responsibility regulations.

The Gambling Commission said the company did not do enough to ensure prevention measures were effective.

Tim Miller of the Gambling Commission told BBC Breakfast that 2.5 million people in the UK are either problem gamblers or at risk of becoming one - and that the gambling industry should take their responsibilities to these people seriously.