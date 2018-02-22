British Gas owner explains job losses
British Gas owner says price cap plans are behind proposed job cuts

Centrica has announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2020.

The company's chief executive, Iain Conn, explains some of the reasons for the cuts, and why the company will not chase customers if it means making a loss.

