British Gas owner says price cap plans are behind proposed job cuts
Centrica has announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2020.
The company's chief executive, Iain Conn, explains some of the reasons for the cuts, and why the company will not chase customers if it means making a loss.
22 Feb 2018
From the section Business
