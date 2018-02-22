Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK plans tax clampdown on tech giants
Google and Facebook and other tech giants are braced for significant changes in the tax system after the Treasury told the BBC that a new tax on revenues was the "potentially preferred option".
-
22 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window