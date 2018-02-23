RBS profit 'very symbolic'
RBS profit 'very symbolic' says McEwan

RBS turning an annual profit for the first time in ten years is welcomed by chief executive Ross McEwan.

However, the bank still faces huge fines in the US over the sale of products linked to risky mortgages.

