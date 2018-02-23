Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
KFC's cheeky apology for chicken chaos
KFC has taken a cheeky approach to apologising for the supply chain chaos that closed more than 700 restaurants. How did it go down with the customers?
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window